The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

  1. NAF panel summons commander, pilots over bombing of IDPs camp

As part of investigations into the accidental bombing of an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Ran Borno State, the Nigerian Air Force on Thursday inaugurated a six-man investigative panel.

2. Fayose emerges chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose on Thursday emerged Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor’s Forum.

3. ‘Send your girls to school, stop early marriage’ | Sanusi tells northerners

The Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammad Sanusi II  on Thursday called on wealthy individuals in the North to use their wealth to educate the girl child instead of building mosques.

4. UN Secretary-General assures Gambia’s president of full support

United Nation General Secretary, Antonio Guterres on Thursday called Gambia’s President, Adama Barrow to assure him of his support.

5. Pinnick appointed into FIFA organising committee

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has been appointed into the FIFA Organising Committee for Competitions.

