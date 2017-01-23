The News Blog

The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should be monitoring today.

1. #ChibokGirls abduction orchestrated to frustrate Jonathan – Fayose

Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose has said the abduction of over 250 schoolgirls from Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno was a ruse to put former president, Goodluck Jonathan in bad light.

2. Donald Trump once appeared in a Playboy porn video

President of the United States, Donald J. Trump made an appearance in a 2000 Playboy softcore porn video.

3. Why EFCC let me go, Jafaru Isa, Buhari’s ally

A former military administrator of Kaduna and close ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, Jafaru Isa, has claimed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) released him because it found nothing against him.

4. Pastors against FRC Code are lawless, money launderers – Bakare

The Serving Overseer of The Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has condemned religious leaders in the nation who are against the Not-For-Profit Organisations Governance Code 2016 set up by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria describing them as lawless and money launderers.

5. APC leaders destroying Rivers – PDP

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has accused leaders of the All Progressives Congress in the state of working against the state.

