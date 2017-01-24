The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

How Okonjo-Iweala, Sanusi urged us to save but we didn’t – Peter Obi

Former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi has said state governors refused to save for the unseen future during the tenure of Goodluck Jonathan, despite warnings from economic experts.

2. Buhari, El-Rufai playing politics with the lives of Southern Kaduna people – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari and Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai of playing politics with the Southern Kaduna killings.

3. FG receives states’ approval to probe N510bn bailout funds spending

Commissioners of finance of 36 states have backed the planned audit of the utilisation of the N510bn disbursed to states last year.

4. Nigerians should exercise restraint in commenting about Rann IDPs bombing – NAF

The Nigerian Air Force has said attempts by media outfits to analyze the causes of the accidental Rann IDPs camp bombing without adequate knowledge was misleading.

5. FG to privatise national assets as part of economic recovery plan

Minister of Budget and National planning Udo Udoma has said the Federal Government is considering sale of assets as part of its Economic Recovery and Growth Plan due to be launched next month.

