Featured

The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

  1. How Okonjo-Iweala, Sanusi urged us to save but we didn’t – Peter Obi

Former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi has said state governors refused to save for the unseen future during the tenure of Goodluck Jonathan, despite warnings from economic experts.

- Advertisement -

2. Buhari, El-Rufai playing politics with the lives of Southern Kaduna people – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari and Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai of playing politics with the Southern Kaduna killings.

3. FG receives states’ approval to probe N510bn bailout funds spending

Commissioners of finance of 36 states have backed the planned audit of the utilisation of the N510bn disbursed to states last year.

4. Nigerians should exercise restraint in commenting about Rann IDPs bombing – NAF

The Nigerian Air Force has said attempts by media outfits to analyze the causes of the accidental Rann IDPs camp bombing without adequate knowledge was misleading.

5. FG to privatise national assets as part of economic recovery plan

Minister of Budget and National planning Udo Udoma has said the Federal Government is considering sale of assets as part of its Economic Recovery and Growth Plan due to be launched next month.

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

IDPs camp bombing: NAF investigative panel visits Borno

Pres. Trump, Gov. Fayose, Nigerian Air Force | Here are last week’s winners and losers

IDPs camp bombing: 68 surgeries carried out on victims

At least 90 people died in IDPs camp bombing – Doctors Without Borders

IDPs camp bombing was a mistake, absolutely not deliberate – British High Commissioner

The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

NAF panel summons commander, pilots over bombing of IDPs camp

Aisha Buhari expresses pain over bombing of IDPs camp

Loading...