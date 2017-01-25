The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

BREAKING: Fayose foils attempt by DSS to arrest Apostle Johnson Suleiman (PHOTOS)

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose in the early hours of Wednesday morning foiled an attempt by the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest Apostle Johnson Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries in Ado Ekiti.

2. Buhari’s govt economic policies wrong, confusing – Ezekwesili

Former Minister of Education and former Vice President of the World Bank, Oby Ezekwesili has said the government of President Muhammadu Buhari had refused to change its wrong policies.

3. How govt agencies have been frustrating Nigerians’ businesses – Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has accused some government agencies of frustrating the ease of doing business in the country.

4. Minimum wage review panel to begin work in February – Ngige

The Federal Government has said it would set up a committee to review the new minimum wage in February.

5. Boko Haram insurgents kill 5, kidnap women in Borno village

