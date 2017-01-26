The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should be monitoring today.

1. Nigeria’s monetary policy unbearable – Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has faulted the monetary policies of the Federal Government.

2. Buhari’s health: FG to punish rumour mongers

The Federal Government says it will punish all those behind the health and death rumours about President Muhammadu Buhari.

3. Wike behind protests against FG, security agencies – DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) says the governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike has been sponsoring protests against the Federal Government and security agencies.

4. Buhari’s anti-corruption war, a complete failure – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the anti-corruption war of President Muhammadu Buhari as a total failure and a farce.

5. Anti-corruption war: Sagay slams Shehu Sani

The chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof Itse Sagay (SAN), has slammed Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani for his statement on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday.

