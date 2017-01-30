The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

How cabal has been blocking us from meeting Buhari – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has alleged that a cabal has been frustrating efforts by its President, Supo Ayokunle to meet President Muhammadu Buhari.

2. We will ensure Kashamu is extradited to the US – NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said it would ensure the extradition of Senator Buruji Kashamu to the United States, following a ruling by an American court that he can be extradited.

3. Ondo Assembly crisis: Police grill paymaster, lawmakers

The Police during the weekend grilled some members of the Ondo State Assembly, including the paymaster and the clerk over the suspension of embattled Speaker Jumoke Akindele and other principal officers for alleged N15 million fraud.

4. El-Rufai should produce killer herdsmen he gave money – Apostle Suleiman

The General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman has challenged the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai to produce the Fulani herdsmen he paid in order to stop the killings.

5. “They are dirty, sneaky rats who blow up people” – TRUMP (WATCH)

US President Donald Trump has said those he is trying to keep out of America are “dirty and demented people”.

In a short video clip, Trump who seemed to be referring to Islamic terrorists said, “They are sneaky, dirty rats and they blow up people in a shopping centre, and they blow up people in a church.”

