The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

Obama backs protests against Trump’s immigration ban

Former US President Barack Obama has backed protests by Americans over President Donald Trump’s immigration ban on 7 predominantly-Muslim countries.

2. Apostle Suleiman freed after DSS interrogation

The Department of State Security (DSS) on Monday freed the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman after interrogating him.

3. Osinbajo meets Dogara, Senate leader over 2017 budget

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday met with Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan behind closed doors at the Presidential villa, Abuja.

4. Police seal Ondo Assembly over leadership crisis

The Police in Ondo on Monday sealed the state House of Assembly complex over the leadership crisis.

5. Army confirms Boko Haram ambush on troops in Borno

The Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor has confirmed an ambush on some troops by Boko Haram insurgents in Damboa area of Borno State.

