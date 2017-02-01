The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

  1. Osinbajo meets N’Assembly leaders over economy, 2017 budget

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday met with the leadership of the Senate and the House of Representatives over the 2017 Appropriation bill and the nation’s economy.

2. This is what the DSS told Apostle Suleiman

The Department of State Security (DSS) has told General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman to stop granting interviews.

3. Customs declare 2 officers wanted over seized rifles

The Nigeria Customs Service has declared two of its officers wanted for allegedly examining and clearing the container laden with 661 pump-action rifles in Lagos.

4. I will return to Nigeria as soon as possible – Ibori

Former governor of Delta State, James Ibori has said he would return to Nigeria very soon.

Ibori was released from a UK prison in December after being convicted of fraud in 2012.

5. Buhari finally speaks from London, calls Dalung

Pesident Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday commiserated with the Minister of Sports and Youths development, Solomon Dalung over the death of his wife.

