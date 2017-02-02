The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

  1. FG to increase VAT on luxury items

The Federal Government has announced plans to increase the Value Added Tax on luxury items.

2. FG’s attempt to hold secret trial for Dasuki is satanic – Fayose

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has said the Federal Government’s attempt to mask witnesses in the trial of ex-National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki as undemocratic.

3. 3 soldiers, several terrorists killed as troops clash with Boko Haram

The Nigerian Army has lost three soldiers during battles with Boko Haram insurgents.

Army Spokesman, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman in a statement on Wednesday said the battles were in different locations.

4. Just In: Gunmen kill 3 Nigerian officials in Cameroun

 A UN technical monitoring team was attacked by gunmen near the Nigeria-Cameroon border killing five persons, including three Nigerians.
5. Beyonce is pregnant with Twins!
Pop Singer Beyonce Knowles has announced that she is pregnant with twins.

The excited music queen took to Instagram to announce the good news.

