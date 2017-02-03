The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

Senate to review construction costs of Vice President official residence

The Chairman Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory, Senator Dino Melaye has said the National Assembly will review the contract for the construction of the official residence of the Vice-President.

2. German airline Lufthansa says it will not use Kaduna airport

German airline, Lufthansa has said its aircrafts will not fly to the Kaduna airport during the closure of the Nnamdi Azikwe international airport in March.

3. Angry protesters stone Mimiko’s convoy in Akure

Some protesters on Thursday attacked the convoy of Governor Olusegun Mimiko in Akure, Ondo State.

4. APC mobilising hatchet men to link DSP’s death to Wike – PDP

The Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has claimed that the All Progressives Congress was planning to link state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to the murder of DSP Muhammed Alkali and his orderly who died during the Rivers rerun election.

5. Pump-action rifles: Customs transfer ‘indicted’ officers to Abuja

The two customs officers who were arrested for clearing a container laden with 661 pump-action rifles in Lagos have been transferred to the customs headquarters in Abuja.

