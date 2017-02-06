The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should be monitoring today.

1. Declare your health status, PDP tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to tell Nigerians his health status.

2. ‘Senate has received Buhari’s letter’

The Special Adviser to the Senate President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu, has confirmed the transmission of the letter from the Presidency to the leadership of the National Assembly.

3. No need to reconvene to discuss Buhari’s letter – Gbajabiamila

The Leader of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, says there is no need to reconvene the House for the purpose of considering Buhari’s letter.

4. National Assembly budget not secret – Senator

Chairman, Senate Committee on Poverty Alleviation Senator Ali Wakili says the budget of the National Assembly has never been a secret.

5. APC led several protests to get to power – Shehu Sani

The senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Shehu Sani says the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was at the forefront of many protests while it was in opposition.

