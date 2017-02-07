The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should be monitoring today.

1. FG orders investigation into claims of HIV cure

The Federal Government has mandated the National Institute for Medical Research and the College of Medicine, Ibadan to properly investigate the two claims to HIV cure in the country.

2. Boko Haram attack Yobe villages

Armed men suspected to be members of the Boko Haram sect on Monday attacked Sasawa settlement in Damaturu Local Government Area of Yobe State, burning several buildings.

3. Plateau sacks 579 workers

The Plateau government has removed 579 workers from its payroll.

Disclosing this on Monday in Jos, during the state’s monthly briefing, the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Muhammad Nazif, said 478 of the employees were laid off for various offences.

4. Presidency not being honest with Nigerians on Buhari’s health – Tsav

A Commissioner at the Public Compliant Commission in Benue State, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav on Monday expressed disappointment with the Presidency for refusing to tell Nigerians the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari.

5. Threat from radical Islamic terrorism real – Trump

US President, Donald Trump says the threat from radical Islamic terrorism is real.

Trump stated this early Tuesday via his Twitter account citing the happenings in Europe and the Middle East.

