The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

1. Boko Haram is broke – UN envoy

The UN under-secretary-general for political affairs, Jeffrey Feltman has said terrorist sect, Boko Haram is currently faced with financial difficulties.

2. 62 houses seized from female public officer – ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), says it has seized 62 houses from a female public officer.

3. ‘Disgraceful’ Democrats obstructing my cabinet – Trump

US President Donald Trump has accused Democrats of obstructing the setting up of his full cabinet.

4. ‘Osinbajo to send Onnoghen’s name to Senate for confirmation’

The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, is set to send the name of the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, to the Senate for confirmation as the substantive CJN.

5. Power sector: How N2.7trn spent in 16 years generated darkness – Dogara

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has lamented how the country spent a whooping N2.74tn on the power sector and still remains in darkness.

