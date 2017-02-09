The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should be monitoring today.

1. Army arrests soldiers for molesting crippled man

The Nigerian Army has arrested two soldiers who assaulted a physically challenged man in Onitsha, Anambra.

2. How to end Southern Kaduna crisis – Sanusi

Emir of Kano, HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi on Wednesday said bringing an end to the crisis in Southern Kaduna will only happen when perpetrators of the crimes are brought to book.

3. DSS quiz CAN leaders on Boko Haram video

The Department of State Services (DSS) has quizzed some members of the Board of Trustees of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over a video being used to mobilise funds to rebuild churches destroyed by Boko Haram.

4. FG confirms fresh Lassa fever cases in Ondo, Edo, Bauchi

The Federal Government on Wednesday said seven new cases of Lassa fever had been reported and confirmed in Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi states.

5. ‘President Buhari may return from vacation Saturday’

President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to return to the country from his vacation to the United Kingdom this Saturday.

