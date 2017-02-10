The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you l be monitoring today.

1. Gunmen kill 3, abduct doctor in Lagos

Gunmen early Thursday killed three persons during an invasion of an estate in Isheri North of Lagos.

2. Passengers escape death as aircraft tyre burst at Lagos airport

Tragedy was averted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos as hundreds of passengers on Thursday escaped death when one of the tyres of a Dubai-bound Qatar Airways aircraft burst while attempting to take-off.

3. How Kaduna refinery loses N2.2bn annually – NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), says its subsidiary, ‎Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC), loses about N2.2 billion annually ‎to illegal tapping of its raw water pipeline.

4. Calls for Osinbajo’s resignation callous – JNI

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) says calls for the resignation of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo from office are “callous, mischievous and unpatriotic”.

5. Appeal court reject Trump’s travel ban

A US Appeals court has rejected an appeal to reinstate Trump’s travel ban.

In a unanimous ruling, the three-panel judge of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Trump’s administration failed to offer any evidence that national security concerns justified immediately restoring the ban, which he launched two weeks ago.

