The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

Here’s the full list of winners at the 2017 Grammy Awards

The 59th annual Grammy Awards held on Sunday at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

This year marks Beyonce’s 21st win as Adele was one of the biggest winners of the night.

2. 2017 budget: N’Assembly, Adeosun, Udoma, 57 others to meet on Monday

The National Assembly will meet the Minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun, Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udo Udoma and 57 others on Monday over the 2017 budget.

3. Magu to defend EFCC’s N17.2bn allocation on Tuesday

Embattled acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu will appear before the Senate on Tuesday to defend the agency’s budget.

4. How soldiers killed 5, injured 20 of our members – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the army of killing five of its members and injuring 20 others during a meeting Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

5. Niger police command recover 48 weapons, arrest 194 suspects

The Niger State Police Command said it has recovered over 48 weapons and arrested 194 suspects in different parts of the state.

