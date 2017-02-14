The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

Paris loan refund: Governors to hold meeting over EFCC probe

Governors of some states have summoned an emergency meeting over the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC) probe on how N522bn Paris loan refund released to them was spent.

2. Huge error mars Trump’s official inauguration portrait

A huge error has marred the official inauguration portrait of US President, Donald Trump.

The Library of Congress recently released the portrait and confused “to” and “too” in the second line.

3. Just In: Trump’s National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn resigns

Donald Trump’s National security adviser, Michael Flynn has resigned.

4. How Obasanjo threatened me not to contest for governor – Mimiko

Outgoing Ondo State governor, Olusegun Mimiko has denied betraying National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and two former governors of Ondo State, the late Adebayo Adefarati and the late Olusegun Agagu.

5. We must make Niger Delta a vibrant economic zone – Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo said it has become clear that the Niger Delta region needed a new vision.

