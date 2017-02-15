The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

Corruption, one of the reasons Nigerians are facing hardship – Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said corruption is one of the reasons Nigerians are facing hardship.

2. ‘Soldiers storm Agatu villages, kill 6 people’

Six persons including a pregnant woman have reportedly been killed by soldiers in six villages in the Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State, Punch reports.

3. Reps query Buratai over poor condition of army barracks

The House of Representatives has queried the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai over what it called poor condition of military barracks inhabited by soldiers.

4. Nigeria’s economy on the course of recovery, growth – Presidency

The Presidency has said the country’s economy is currently recovering and on the course of growth.

5. Trump confirms speaking with Buhari

US President Donald Trump Tuesday confirmed his telephone conversation with President Muhammdu Buhari.

