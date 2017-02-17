The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

I will introduce a new set of travel bans next week – Trump

US President Donald Trump has said he would introduce a new set of immigration orders on travels and refugees next week.

2. ‘Nigeria owes N17.36trn as external, domestic debts’

The Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Abraham Nwankwo has disclosed that the country owes $57.39 billion dollars (N17.36 trillion) as of December 31, 2016.

He said this on Thursday while defending the agency’s 2017 budget before the senate committee on local and foreign debts in Abuja.

3. $9.8m: Group demands release of ex-NNPC GMD

The Southern Kaduna Coalition of Professionals (SKCOP) has decried the detention of a former Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu.

4. Do not force IDPs to return home, UN tells FG

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Thursday warned the Federal Government against forcefully closing the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in the North East.

5. FG to train 1200 women for Ogoni clean-up

The Federal Government has said it would train 1,200 Ogoni women to partake in the Ogoniland clean-up.

Minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed said this on Thursday during the launch of an integrated soil management centre in Port Harcourt.

