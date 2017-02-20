The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

by Dolapo Adelana

These are the top five stories you should be monitoring today.

1. Sheriff visits Babangida in Minna

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff on Sunday visited former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida at his home in Minna, Niger state.

2. Yakubu asks court to set aside forfeiture order on seized $9.8m

A former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mr. Andrew Yakubu, has asked the Federal High Court sitting in Kano to set aside the ex parte order of interim forfeiture on the $9,772,000 and £74,000 recovered from him.

3. We will urge Buhari to speak with Nigerians – Presidency

The Senior Special Assistant to the President, Mallam Garba Shehu says the presidency will urge President Muhammadu Buhari to speak with Nigerians.

4. See Trump’s reason for inventing Sweden terror attack

US President Donald Trump says his statement on terror attacks in Sweden was based on a broadcast on Fox News.

5. Plateau gov’s deputy Chief of Staff slumps, dies

The deputy Chief of Staff to Plateau governor, Barrister Simon Lalong, is dead.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments