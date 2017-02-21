The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

Xenophobia: South Africans issue fresh threats to Nigerians

The Nigerian community in South Africa on Monday said some of its members have been receiving fresh threats from the locals in the country.

2. FG summons South African envoy over renewed xenophobic attacks

The Federal Government on Monday summoned the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador Lulu Mnguni over the recent attacks on Nigerians ad Nigerian-owned businesses.

3. Probe CBN, NNPC officials for money laundering, Senate tells EFCC

The Senate on Monday urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe Central Bank of Nigeria and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) officials over alleged laundering of foreign exchange.

4. ‘Gunmen abduct army lieutenant in Lagos’

A lieutenant of the Nigerian Army has been kidnapped by suspected militants at Abule Ado area of FESTAC.

5. Why we barricaded PDP meeting venue – Police

The Police on Monday said it barricaded the venue of the PDP caretaker committee meeting at the International Conference Centre Abuja to “forestall breach of peace.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments