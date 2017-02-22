The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor.

336 soldiers, 5,929 Boko Haram insurgents killed in 7 years – Report

Civic organization, BudgIT has said 5929 Boko Haram members and about 336 soldiers have been killed between 2009 to 2016 due to the insurgency in the North East.

2. Reps express shock at N60m allocation for grass cutting in N’East

Members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday probed the N60 million budgeted by the Presidential Committee on North-East Initiative to cut grasses in communities affected by Boko Haram insurgency in the North East.

3. Blackmailers have increased since FG introduced whistleblowing policy – Uduaghan

Former governor of Delta State, Emmanuel Uduaghan on Tuesday said the Federal Government’s policy on whistleblowers has led to the increase in blackmailers.

4. Xenophobia: How I lost N240m – South-African based Nigerian

Simon Adeoye, a 42-year-old South Africa-based Nigerian automobile mechanic on Tuesday narrated how he lost N240.6m (R10m) to the xenophobic attacks on Saturday.

5. Fleeing Boko Haram insurgents hiding in Kogi – Bello

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello has said defeated and fleeing Boko Haram insurgents have settled in his state.

