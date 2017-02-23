The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories that you should monitor.

Osinbajo writes N’Assembly, seeks approval for $500m Eurobond

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday wrote the National Assembly for permission to float another $500m Eurobond.

2. NBA shortlists 12 lawyers for appointment as Appeal Court Justices

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has shortlisted 12 lawyers for appointment as Justices of the Court of Appeal.

3. Rivers rerun: Wike slams police over INEC report

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said the Nigerian Police is incompetent as it has refused to take action on those indicted by the report of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the Rivers rerun election.

4. Elites responsible for the poverty in the North – Shehu Sani

Senator representing Kaduna South, Shehu Sani on Wednesday said the high rate of poverty in the North was the fault of elites in the area.

5. Nigeria-US relationship should be based on trust – Osinbajo

The time has come for both Nigeria and the United States to deepen the long-standing relationship between the countries based on mutual trust, according to Nigeria’s Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments