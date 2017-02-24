The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

Rivers rerun: 25 indicted INEC staff to face prosecution

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Thursday said it would prosecute 25 of its workers indicted by the report of the Joint Police/DSS Special Investigation Panel on the Rivers State rerun elections.

2. Nigerian govt yet to approach us for financial assistance – IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said the Federal Government has not approached it for a loan programme or financial assistance.

3. Why Nigerians will continue to seek medical treatment abroad – Health minister

Minister of Health, Prof. Issac Oyewole on Thursday said Nigeria will require $1 billion annually to stop its citizens from traveling abroad for medical treatment.

4. Governing Ondo won’t be an easy task – Akeredolu

Incoming Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has said governing the state won’t be an easy affair.

5. Why victims of xenophobia are not compensated – Envoy

The South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Lulu Louis Mnguni has said victims of xenophobic attacks in south Africa are not compensated because the perpetrators “were not acting on instructions.”

