The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

Money laundering: ‘Diezani’s trial in the UK to begin in June’

The United Kingdom has set a date for the trial of former Minister of Petroleum Resources Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, and four others for alleged corrupt practices.

2. House of Reps reject N45bn IDPs rehabilitation budget

The House of Representatives Committee on Rehabilitation of the North East has rejected the N45bn budget presented by the Presidential Committee on North-East Initiative for the rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

3. Xenophobia: Attack on Nigerians, immigrants cannot be resolved by diplomatic measures – FG

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Matters, Abike Dabiri-Erewa has said diplomatic measures cannot solve the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other foreigners in South Africa.

4. Xenophobia: NANS denies reprisal attacks on multinationals

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has distanced itself from the reprisal attacks and looting on some multinational firms over the xenophobic violence in South Africa.

5. ‘La La Land’ takes home 6 awards | Here’s the full list of winners at the Oscars 2017

The 89th Academy Awards (Oscars 2017) hosted by Jimmy Kimmel has just been concluded at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre.

Music drama ‘La La Land’ led the night with six awards, including Best Director for Chazelle and Best Actress for Stone.

Here’s the full list of winners.