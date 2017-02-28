The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

CBN releases additional $180m into forex market

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday released additional $180m in order to increase liquidity in the foreign exchange market.

2. Troops kill 18 Boko Haram insurgents in Yobe

Troops have killed no fewer than 18 Boko Haram terrorists after they invaded Kumuya village in the Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

3. I will forfeit salaries until workers are paid – Akeredolu

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has said he would not receive salaries until he is able to pay workers’ salaries.

4. Lagos govt to crush, recycle 4000 impounded motorcycles

The Lagos State Government on Monday said it would crush and recycle 4000 seized commercial motorcycles.

5. I was once a victim of herdsmen attack – agriculture minister

The Federal Government on Monday said it was doing all it could to bring an end to the menace the Fulani herdsmen in the country.