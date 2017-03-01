The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

I have no plan to contest against Buhari in 2019 – Tinubu

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has said he has no plan to contest against President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 elections.

2. FG will enforce patronage of Made-in-Nigeria products – Minister

The Federal Government has said it would review the Act establishing the Bureau of Public Procurements to enforce the buying of Nigeria products by government agencies.

3. Abuja airport closure: FG concludes repairs on Kaduna-Abuja expressway

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Tuesday inaugurated the rehabilitated Kaduna-Abuja dual carriageway.

4. NAFDAC arrests syndicate involved in documents, certificates forgery

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has arrested members of a syndicate involved in the forgery of NAFDAC numbers, certificates and documents of other government agencies.

5. Civil servants enriching themselves is a monumental tragedy – Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said it is a tragedy when civil servants used the opportunity of the position they hold for self enrichment.