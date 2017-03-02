The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories yous should monitor today.

AGF urges National Assembly to pass whistleblower bill

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami has urged the National Assembly to pass the Whistleblower bills into law.

2. Xenophobia: Militants threaten to attack MTN, Shoprite, others

A group of Niger Delta Militants have threatened to blow up Multichoice Limited, owner of DSTV; MTN, Shoprite and 16 other major South African investments in Nigeria over the renewed attack on Nigerians and other foreigners in the country.

3. FG refusing to embark on developmental projects in Rivers – Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has said the Federal Government has refused to embark on developmental projects in the state.

4. Buhari approves private investments in refineries

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the implementation of a new model which will allow private investors to invest in the country’s refineries.

5. Over 5,000 Nigerian girls still prostituting in Mali – NAPTIP

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and other related matters has said over 5000 Nigerian girls being used for prostitution are still trapped in Mali.