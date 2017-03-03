The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

It’ll take a miracle for Buhari to return naira to its former exchange rate – Soludo

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Charles Soludo has said President Muhammadu Buhari inherited a ‘very bad’ economy and has made it even worse.

2. EFCC recovers jewellery worth millions, 50 land documents from ex-NSA

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it has discovered jewellery worth millions belonging to a former National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Abdullahi Mukhtar (retd.), and his wife, Binta.

3. Troops arrest Boko Haram suspect with N1.3m cash

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole of the Nigerian Army have arrested a suspected Boko Haram terrorist, who was found with N1,264,000 and CFA 160,000 cash in the Banki area of Borno State.

4. Why naira is appreciating – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said the recent appreciation of the naira against other currencies was due to intelligent work.

5. How Ladoja bribed lawmakers with 22 cars to avoid impeachment – witness

A former Senior Special Executive Assistant to Rashidi Ladoja, former Oyo State Governor, Adewale Atanda on Thursday said the ex-governor bribed lawmakers with 22 cars to avoid impeachment in 2005.