Why Boko Haram amputated my hand, leg – Former insurgent

A 31-year-old Boko Haram insurgent, Muhammad Abubakar on Thursday narrated howbhia hand and leg were chopped off because he planned to surrender.

Abubakar disclosed this to newsmen in Maiduguri during briefing organised by Major-General Lucky Irabor, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole.

“I had told a friend, Hassan Dan-Guduma, that I was going to surrender as the movement had no meaning to me anymore.

“Hassan Dan-Guduma initially bought my idea but later betrayed me. Shortly after our discussion, he went and came back with three others whom I am sure he must have told them about our plan to surrender.

“They said I was planing to exposed them to the Nigerian Government, so they did all this to me.

”After they chopped off my right hand and left leg, they threw me into a culvert where I was left struggling, until soldiers came and rescued me.

”All I can say is that all we had been told by Boko Haram leaders were lies and misleading. I never joined them to kill anyone,” he said.

