Boko Haram: Army repels attack on Adamawa community

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday warded off an early morning attack by fleeing insurgents on Dar village in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa.

Madagali LGA chairman, Yusuf Mohammed lauded security operatives for their prompt response.

Spokesman of 28 Task-Force Battalion, Mubi, Maj. Akintoye Badare, while confirming the attack said there was no casualty on the side of the military.

“All I can confirmed to you now is that there was attack on Dar village but we successfully repelled it; no casualty on our side, ” Badare said.

He said that the situation in the area had since normalized while soldiers remain on full alert.

