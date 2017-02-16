Boko Haram attack Air Force helicopter in Gwoza

by Dolapo Adelana

The Nigerian Air Force said its men were able to neutralise some Boko Haram terrorists after one of its helicopters was attacked by the insurgents in Gwoza, Borno.

In a statement signed by Air Force spokesman Group Captain Ayodele Famuyiwa, the attacked helicopter was carrying medical supplies to Internally Displaced Persons.

The statement said, “A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter conveying personnel on medical outreach programme at Gwoza yesterday came under attack by members of the Boko Haram Terrorist (BHT) group. The Mi-17 helicopter was shot at severally by the insurgents however there was no casualty except for an airman that sustained bullet wound.

“The helicopter had departed from Maiduguri enroute the venue of the 2-day medical outreach programme in Gwoza when it came under attack by the insurgents. Nevertheless, the pilot was able to fly the helicopter safely to and from its destination to enable the outreach programme continue uninterrupted.

“Following the attack, the NAF immediately scrambled a fighter aircraft and helicopter gunship to the location between Bama and Gwoza to neutralise the threat. Intelligence report by ground troops confirmed scores of BHTs were killed, signifying that the air attack on the threat location was successful.

“Recall that the NAF has been conducting medical outreach in the North East as part of its humanitarian support to Internally Displaced Persons. The latest of this effort was in Gwoza. This follows a similar effort undertaken recently for IDPs in Lagos area.”

