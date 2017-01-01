Boko Haram commander arrested in LG chairman’s residence in Borno

A commander of terrorist group, Boko Haram has reportedly been arrested in the residence of one of the caretaker chairman of one of the area councils in Borno State.

According to Daily Trust, the chairman who resides at the 1,000 Housing Estate in Maiduguri failed to alert security agencies of the suspect’s presence.

It was learnt that armed men stormed his house on Saturday and arrested him and his “guest”.

“They first barricaded everywhere, stormed the house and took them away but I could not go near to know if they recovered any arms or not,” a resident said.

