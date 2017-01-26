Boko Haram has created a food crisis expected to last long – FG

Agriculture in Nigera - Photo credit: Guardian Nigeria

The Federal Government on Thursday said the food  crisis caused by terrorist group, Boko Haram may last for a long time.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stated this in Abuja during a visit by members of the Presidential Committee on the North-East Initiative.

Mohammed said farmers in the trouble areas in the North East have been unable to farm for six years.

The Minister said the insurgency affected over 20 million people in seven countries.

He also said almost every company in Nigeria is affected by the insurgency, stating that it was not just a Northern issue.

The minister said, “The Boko Haram insurgency affects seven countries and more than 20 million people are also affected.

“The food security or scarcity caused by the Boko Haram will take time to fix, this is because, for six years, people could not go to their farm.

“Until we win the war in the North-East, we may not have peace. All companies are feeling the heat.

“Pharmaceutical companies are feeling the heat as well. All manufacturing companies are feeling it.

“Before the crisis, Potiskum (in Yobe State) used to be the largest cattle market in West Africa. But now, it is deserted.”

He praised the military for the war against the insurgents, stating that victims were now returning to their homes without fear.

He said, “The military has completely defeated Boko Haram. This is because before now, for about six years, many people could not visit their homes in North-East.

“Apart from that, schools were also closed while Boko Haram was in charge of 14 local government areas in Borno State.

“Today, not a single local government, not even a ward, is under the control of Boko Haram. Today, schools, markets have been opened while football league is being played in the state.”

