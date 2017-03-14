Boko Haram executes 3 military spies in new video

by Dolapo Adelana

Islamist terror group, Boko Haram has reportedly released a new propaganda video, according to Sahara Reporters.

The online news medium says the video released by the Abubakar Shekau faction of the sect is rendered in the Hausa and Arabic language.

It added that the video showed a series of Islamic priests, government officials and world leaders including footages of President Muhammad Buhari, Donald Trump, former US President Barack Obama and several European leaders.

At the end of the 7-minute video, the terrorists gruesomely executed three persons said to have been recruited by the Directorate of Military Intelligence to infiltrate the group.

The group also displayed high-grade military weapons including what appeared to be anti-aircraft missiles. It added that it remains firmly within a territory in Nigeria that the Nigerian army could not recapture.