Boko Haram insurgents attack military base in Borno

by Azeez Adeniyi

A military base in Gajiram, near Maiduguri in Borno State reportedly came under attack by Boko Haram insurgents, Punch reports.

It was gathered that the attack which occurred on Wednesday continued till Friday.

According to the newspaper, a lieutenant whose name is still unknown was one of those killed in the attack.

The clash between the terrorists and soldiers reportedly led to the death of scores of terrorists.

Kabiru, a member of the local vigilante group said, “The bodies of three soldiers were recovered on Thursday, but by Friday, the toll had increased to seven. The attack lasted for hours and the troops also shot dead a large number of the insurgents.”