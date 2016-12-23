Boko Haram insurgents have started leaving Sambisa forest – Army

The Nigerian Army has said some Boko Haram terrorists have started escaping from the Sambisa forest and settling in nearby villages.

In a statement by army spokesperson, Col. Sani Usman, the army said residentsof Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states should be extra vigilant and conscious of strange persons in their environment.

“The public is also please requested to report any suspicious person or group of persons to the security agencies for prompt action,” the statement read.

He added, “We wish to reiterate our commitment of clearing the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists in all their suspected hideouts by the end of this year.

The army also thanked Nigerians for their support.

“We, therefore, solicit for more public support and cooperation to achieve that.”

Comments

- Advertisement -