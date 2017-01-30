Boko Haram kills 20 motorists in Borno

Boko Haram inurgents have opened fire on a convoy of motorists travelling under military escort in Borno, killing over 20 people, AFP reports.

The terrorists ambushed the convoy on the main road between Maiduguri to Damboa on Saturday.

Travellers said at least 15 trucks laden with food were seized by the terrorists.

“The attackers appeared from the bushes as the convoy slowed down at a part of the road riddled with potholes and opened fire on the vehicles,” said one of the drivers, Idrissa Kyari.

“They killed 15 people and injured nine while many passengers fled into the bush after subduing the military escorts. They also took away 15 trucks carrying food into the bush.”

Two students of the University of Maiduguri were also killed according to a lecturer in the institution.

A member of the Civilian JTF, Masida Umar said,“We evacuated 24 dead bodies and several injured to hospital.

“Many people fled into the bush and have not been seen despite deployment of a search team.”

