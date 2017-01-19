Boko Haram may have moved Chibok girls to another part of Sambisa forest – BBOG

The Bring Back Our Girl (BBOG) group has said the abducted Chibok girls may have been relocated to have another part of Sambisa forest after the army took over Camp Zero.

The group said this on Wednesday after its conveners, Oby Ezekwesili and Aisha Yesufu went on a guided tour to Sambisa forest alongside Ministers for Information and Defence.

“There is no contradiction between the recovery of Camp Zero by our troops and the possibility that our girls may have been relocated to other locations within the vast Sambisa forest.

“Sambisa forest is a vast expanse of land covering several hundred square kilometres, whereas ‘Camp Zero’ is only about 2square kilometres. Whereas Camp Zero is destroyed and desolate, it represents only a fraction of the large expanse known as Sambisa forest. This explains why our troops are still in Sambisa forest even after declaring victory when Camp Zero fell.”

According to the group, there had been only one fighter jet in the area until four more were recently added.

“There had been only one fighter jet in the entire theatre of war until recently when four were added, with one more undergoing repairs,” it said.

