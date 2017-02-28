Boko Haram suspect who escaped from DSS custody rearrested

by Dolapo Adelana

A suspected member of Boko Haram, Mukthar Suleiman who escaped from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) in 2015 after killing a police officer has been rearrested.

Suleiman was arraigned before a magistrates’ court in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital, on Tuesday.

Prosecuting counsel, Mohammed Abaji said Suleiman was arraigned on a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide and belonging to a gang of brigands.

He said Suleiman and one other suspect currently at large got help from other members of the sect to escape from custody.

Abaji said Suleiman and his colleague were alleged to have killed another inmate before escaping.

The prosecutor said investigations revealed that the accused and others after their training came to Otukpo in Benue, as well as Ankpa, Idah and Anyigba in Kogi on recruitment drive.

He said Suleiman and his colleagues were planning to launch attacks on some places in Ankpa and Anyigba before he was arrested.

Chief magistrate, Levi Animoku ordered that he should be remanded in prison.

“Culpable homicide is the highest crime in our legal system,” he said.

“Section 341(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) simpliciter, precludes a court from granting bail to a person accused of such offence,” the magistrate held.

“Consequently, the accused shall be remanded at the Federal Prisons, Koton-Karfe and the case is adjourned till March 16, for mention.”