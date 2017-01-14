The News Blog

Boko Haram: Troops repel attack in Borno, kill 10

The Nigerian Army on Friday repelled an attack by Boko Haram terrorists in the northern part of Borno State, leading to the death of 10 insurgents.

Spokesperson of the army, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman said the insurgents attempted an attack on troops location in Kangarwa village of Kukawa local government.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is currently prospecting for oil in the area.

Usman said personnel of the Air Force supported with their jets.

He said the attack lasted for hours until the Air Force arrived with jets.

“The resilient troops repelled the incursion and in the process killed 10 insurgents and wounded several others,” he said.

“They recovered, 1 Pulemyot Kalashnkova Machine (PKM) Gun, with 67 rounds of ammunition, 1 AK-47 Riffle with 18 rounds of ammunition, 2 AK-Rifle top covers and 3 Dane Guns with 1 cartridge.

“Others include, 1 Rocket Propelled Grenade Tube with 3 bombs, 1 Rocket Propelled Grenade charger and smoke grenade, 1 Hand Held (HH) Motorola Radio an antenna, 1 copy of Holy Quran and Boko Haram terrorists flag.

“Unfortunately, three soldiers paid the supreme price in the course of the encounter, while 27 soldiers sustained various degrees of injuries. The bodies of the gallant soldiers and those injured have since been evacuated for treatment.”

 

