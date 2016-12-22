BoliFiesta: It’s fun, freebies and food galore at Bibi’s GrillHouse in Lagos [PHOTOS]

Boli or “Bole” as pronounced in the Niger-Delta region of Nigeria is a snack of Roast plantain whether prepared ripe or unripe. Amidst all the other local snacks like roast corn, roast yam, akara, kuli-kuli, Abacha, puff-puff etc Boli is unarguably one of the most snacked on.

Boli cannot be exclusively linked to a particular tribe in Nigeria, however it dates back to when farmers survived on this food during farming, as farms those days were very far away from the towns.

However Boli has metamorphosed from the mere “farm ritual” to the students and low income earners snack and now to a main meal on a star Restaurant’s menu, rubbing shoulders with continental dishes or for the more creative Chefs at Bibi’s GrillHouse, a mix of local and continental.

That is why on Sunday Dec 4, 2016, Lagos food lovers thronged Bibis GrillHouse located on the 2nd floor of Maryland Mall as they held #BoliFiesta , as their Boli special is the most ordered meal on their menu hence the call to highlight it.

When the owner Tutu Adekunle was asked why she incorporated Boli into their menu, she says “We decided to include Boli on our menu because it is an understated popular roadside snack with amazing potential. We realized that Boli does not have to be bland and that it can also be a burst of flavours as more people join the fitfam wagon. Our Boli tastes different, because it’s dipped in Bibi’s special rub and local spices and served either with Char-grilled Chicken wing or laps, grilled/Gourmet fish(Mackerel, Croaker or Catfish) or barbecued Turkey.”

It was fun, freebies and food galore from live recording of Bukas and Joints to great Music, Chess and Scrabble games, raffle draw for a giveaway of Camon C9 sponsored by Tecno Mobile Nigeria, to lots of Celebrities and Customers all old and new in attendance snacking away on the celebrated meal of the day #Boli.





