Bomb scare rocks Ebonyi

The discovery of an object suspected to be an improvised explosive device (IED in Okposi community in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State on Wednesday led to panic.

Police spokesperson, Jude Madu, confirmed the incident in Abakaliki.

He said one Okoro Chikaodi discovered the object at the stream in the town.

“He said that while he was in the stream looking for crabs, he saw an object suspected to be bomb on the side of Onu ezeukwu uzor stream in Okposi, Ohaozara local government area.

“He quickly reported to the DPO Ohaozara who visited the scene and took photographs. He then invited our bomb squad who went and evacuated that object for analysis.

“The object has been removed and taken to workshop here at the command headquarters Abakaliki for analysis. The result of the analysis is being awaited,” Mr. Madu said.

He added, “The public should go about their lawful business because the case has been taken care of.”

