Bombing of IDPs camp could have been avoided – Defence minister

Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan Ali has said the accidental bombing of an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Borno by the Nigerian Air Force was avoidable.

The attack had reportedly led to the death of over 100 persons.

In a statement by his Public Relations Officer, Col. Tukur Gusau, on Wednesday, the minister said the incidence was “highly regrettable and could have been avoided”.

“However, this is an isolated case which happens rarely in a theatre of battle,” Dan-Ali added.

The minister said that he had already directed the military to carry out speedy evacuation of the casualties and render all necessary medical care to the wounded.

He added: “The Defence Headquarters is already directed to conduct a detailed investigation with a view of making sure such ugly situation never happen in future operations.”

