Borno governor scolds soldiers for denying Chibok girls access to parents (VIDEO)

Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima on Monday berated some soldiers and officials of the Department of State Security (DSS) for preventing the 21 freed Chibok girls from having some privacy with their families.

Despite arriving Chibok before the Christmas, the girls were not allowed to meet with their parents.

The girls were reportedly isolated in the home of the member representing Chibok in the Borno State House of Assembly.

Shettima later ordered in a meeting with the girls that they be allowed to have unrestricted access to their families.

“As much as possible, let them mingle with their parents. No soldier or security man should be around them, give them that privacy.

“They have been without their parents for over two years, they deserve some privacy. I don’t want any soldier or SSS hanging around them. Let them have a full time with their parents,” Shettima said.

Watch below;

Comments

