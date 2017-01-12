The News Blog

Borno govt uncovers baby factory in Maiduguri

Borno State government on Thursday said it has discovered a baby factory where children are sold.

This was revealed by the Commissioner for Justice, Kakashehu Lawal during a press conference in Maiduguri.

Lawal said the owner of the factory and four other women were arrested.

He said the “trend is a notorious fact which occurred in Galadima area in the state capital.’’

“After the restoration of relative peace in state capital and its environs, a lot of anti-social activities started to emerge ranging from drug addiction, lawlessness and prostitution.

“On Sept. 12, 2016, we got an intelligence report by our civilian JTF in Gwange area in the town and we mandated them to arrest a woman who delivered a baby boy and came home without the baby.

“The suspects were taken to Gwange Police Station because of the magnitude of the crime and were later transferred to the Police CID Department.”

Lawal also said one baby was rescued during a raid on the factory.

“Sponsors of the factory were also arrested. The suspects were rraigned before the High Court Number 13.

“They are now in the maximum prison pending the next court hearing on the matter,’’ he said.

Comments

Tags

You may also like

Multiple explosions leave 8 dead, scores injured in Maiduguri

YNaija Says: 1,000 Days after – The FG must do more to rescue abducted Chibok girls

Suicide bomber attacks Maiduguri on New Year’s eve

Stanley Azuakola profiles Kashim Shettima: The Comforter-in-chief (Y!/YNaija Person of the Year 2016 Nominee)

The YNaija Cover this evening – the 26th of December

Analysis: Under Buhari, Nigeria has gone full circle – back to where we started

Stephanie Busari profiles the Chibok girls: The girls who refused to be forgotten (Y!/YNaija Person of the Year 2016 Nominee)

Opinion: Oil found in Borno, but don’t you cheer

Two female suicide bombers killed in Maiduguri checkpoint

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.