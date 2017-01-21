Boxing: Joshua vs Klitschko

by Simon Utsu

I’m a bigger fan of boxing than I am of football. Can’t wait for the biggest fight of the year; Anthony Joshua vs Vladmir Klitschko. The fight comes up sometime around mid-year. Joshua is a young and exciting heavyweight champ no doubt but Klitschko is and old horse with close to 2 decades of experience. I’m not a fan of either so I’m not going to watch the fight with too much adrenaline.

But I’m envisaging a Mayweather vs Ortiz scenario. Floyd Mayweather fought a much younger but more exciting Victor Ortiz a few years back. Mayweather won that fight controversially when he delivered his knockout punch when both fighters were just back from their corners and were still waiting for the referee to give the go-ahead for the round to be started. Mayweather simply asked the referee if he could punch and the referee gave him the go ahead. Ortiz meanwhile was not protecting his face because he was waiting for the referee to give the traditional go-ahead. Mayweather delivered a quick upper hook to Ortiz’s exposed face and that was the end of the bout…talk about experience! Reminds me of Thierry Henry vs Referee Rob Styles circa 2004 when Arsenal played Chelsea. It was a free-kick and the Chelsea players were still busy arranging the wall and waiting for the referee to blow the whistle for the free kick to be taken. Thierry Henry simply asked the referee if he could take it and the ref nodded. He hurriedly curled the ball into the back of the net leaving everyone flat-footed. Can’t forget that game, it ended 2-2.

Also, I can’t wait to hear legendary boxing announcer Mike Buffer scream his classic “let’s get ready to rumble” cry. No better voice to psyche you up for a big boxing game than Michael Buffer’s. I learnt he’s paid as much as 5 million US dollars each time he screams those five words on boxing nights. Damn…

Op–ed pieces and contributions are the opinions of the writers only and do not represent the opinions of Y!/YNaija

