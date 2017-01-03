It’s a boy! Janet Jackson welcomes first child at 50

Singer Janet Jackson, 50 and her husband Wissam Al Mana on Tuesday welcomed their first child, a boy, PEOPLE reports.

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” a rep for the singer said in a statement.

“Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

The news of her pregnancy was first reported in May during her Unbreakable World tour.

Jackson had postponed her tour earlier this year, stating that she and Al Mana wanted to focus on their family.

