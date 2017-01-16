BREAKING: 12-year-old female bomber killed behind UNIMAID

A 12-year-old female suicide bomber has been killed at the University of Maiduguri, Punch reports.

This comes after two suicide bomber detonated their bombs earlier today at the institution killing 5 and injuring many others.

Spokesman of the Nigerian Police Force in Maiduguri, Victor Isuku: “At about 08:000hrs, a third suicide bomber, female, of about 12 years with IED strapped to her body, was intercepted at Bara Karaya village behind University of Maiduguri, in Muna Garage general area.

“The suicide bomber was sighted by villagers who promptly alerted the military. She was gunned down, while the EOD personnel of the command secured and rendered safe her unexploded IED vest.”

