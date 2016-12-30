BREAKING: Over 15 Boko Haram insurgents killed in gun battle with troops in Borno

A fierce battle between Nigerian troops and Boko Haram fightesr on Friday in Borno has left 14 insurgents dead.

According to PremiumTimes, the gun battle began at 6 am when the insurgents launched a surprise attack on troops located in Rann, in northern Borno.

It was gathered that over 15 insurgents were killed in the exchange of gunfire that lasted for 2 hours.

Four soldiers were also said to have been wounded during the shootout.

It was learnt that arms and ammunition recovered from the terrorists to include two AK47 rifles, four FN rifles, one M21 rifle, 110 X 7.62MM NATO ammunition, 20 X 7.62MM special,, 40 X M21 rounds, 4 X FN extra magazine and two locally made explosives.

This attack comes a few days after the Nigerian Army said it has taken over the stronghold of the group in Sambisa Forest.

